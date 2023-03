OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 blk of Jerome Lp.

Police said one male victim has died as a result of the shooting.

Officers have detained several persons of interest in connection to the investigation. The investigation is active and more details will be released as they become available.