EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– An argument that escalated into a shooting resulted in two adults and a child being injured in Eunice, according to authorities.

The Eunice Police Department responded to multiple shots fired in the area of 330 Corn Street around 3:43 p.m. Friday. Authorities said two adult males were having a dispute outside a home, then one of them shot the other in the head.

An woman came out of the home with a two-year-old, and both of them were also shot. The suspect ran away from the location.

The adult male victim was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. The woman received treatment then was later released, and the child was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are working to locate the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Eunice Police or St Landry Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

