OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man has been arrested and another is still at large after a shooting on W. Grolee St. on March 19, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.

Isiasha Alijah Pierre, 24, of Opelousas, was arrested on March 23 and faces charges of illegal use of weapons, terrorizing, and attempted second-degree murder.

Isiasha Pierre, Kenani Jaquam Guillory

Still at large is Kenani Guillory, 24, of Opelousas. McLendon said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Guillory may have fled the area, and he may have tried to change his appearance.

Pierre and Guillory appear to have been captured on surveillance footage, as seen in the video above, provided by Opelousas Police.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or the whereabouts of Guillory to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337)948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.