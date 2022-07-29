OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One man was arrested on Thursday, July 28, and other suspects are being sought by Opelousas Police for a February shooting that struck numerous homes and vehicles on W. Church St.

Linton Declouette faces four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Thrusday. Bond information was not available.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, officers responded to the shooting on Feb. 16 in the 100 block of W. Church St. One of the homes that had been shot had four people inside at the time, including a young disabled woman.

McLendon said surveillance video showed the suspects and the vehicle used in the crime. Over 50 rifle and handgun casings were found at the scene. While several suspects were investigated, McLendon said Declouette was connected to both casing and the vehicle. Declouette also admitted to knowing about a previous shooting in the same area six days earlier.

“The other suspects identified, are being sought for the same charges and are expected to apprehend in the near future,” said McLendon in a press release.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.