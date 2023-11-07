OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, friends and former coworkers of officer Tim Ledee remember their friend’s life, his passion and his legacy that will live on.

Tim Ledee died in a shooting on Monday night in Opelousas. Ledee was a former officer of the Opelousas Police Department and deputy marshal for the Opelousas City Marshal.

In the hours since his passing, his friends reflect on his 20 years with the Opelousas Police Department and the St. Landry parish sheriff’s office. Peers like Martin McClendon and Ronnie Trahan say Ledee had a passion for law enforcement and believed in building good officers and better people.

“When I became the chief of police, one of the first calls I received was from my former lieutenant Tim Ledee,” said McClendon.

Trahan talked about what kind of person Ledee was.

“One of the nicest guys you ever wanted to meet. Always had a quiet tone about him, soft spoken, but when he spoke, he meant it,” Trahan explained.

As the community looks to move forward into a future without Ledee, his friends remember his legacy and the lessons they will never forget. Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton remembers his experience working with Ledee.

“He loved to joke, and he loved to laugh. He enjoyed his work, and he enjoyed people. In my heart I’m going to miss him,” said Mouton.

In addition to loving his work. McClendon said Ledee was also a perfectionist.

“Attention to detail. Tim wanted you to be picture perfect if you could. So, it causes you to reexamine your priorities and make sure you do things right at all times,” said McClendon.

