UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: The St. Landry Parish School Board released a statement about the bomb threats and confirming an arrest has been made.

They thanked the Opelousas Police Department, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department and other agencies that responded. They also thanked the school administrators at all the schools.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that all five schools have been cleared, and students are on their way back into their classes.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.: Law enforcement personnel have finished sweeping Northwest High, and have given the all-clear. Students are returning to class.

UPDATE, 12:57 P.M.: St. Landry Parish law enforcement is now responding to bomb threats at 5 schools, including Northwest High. Opelousas High, Washington Trade School, Center for Academic Programs (CAPS), and St. Landry Accelerated Transitional School (SLATS) have also received threats and have been evacuated. Students at all the schools are currently safe and bomb sniffing dogs are sweeping Northwest High. Once done there, they will move on to the other schools.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL, 12:21 P.M.: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed that Northwest High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat phoned into the school.

Authorities said all students and staff are safe and secure while St. Landry deputies are searching the school with the use of their bomb dogs. An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.