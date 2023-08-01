OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The principal of Northwest High School has been arrested and charged with fraud after attempting to collect state benefits by posing as her mother, who is in a nursing home, authorities said.

LaShondra Taylor, 43, of Opelousas, was charged with unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes and identity theft. Taylor is listed on the St. Landry Parish Schools website as the principal of Northwest High School.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said further investigation revealed that Taylor has been receiving SNAP benefits on behalf of the nursing home resident, her mother, during the last three years. Additional charges will be added once the value of the SNAP benefits that she received for three years are calculated, according to Guidroz.

Authorities said the Activities Director of a local nursing home, contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a fraudulent letter that was sent to the Department of Children and Family Services by Taylor, attempting to reinstate SNAP benefits for her mother who is a nursing home resident at the facility. The resident has been in the nursing home since June 2021. Upon further investigation, it was learned the letter was submitted on the nursing home letterhead.

When questioned by a DCFS representative, the employee whose name appeared on the letter, denied sending correspondence to DCFS concerning any of the nursing home patients, authorities said, and she did not request or instruct Taylor to submit documents on behalf of the nursing home or any specific resident.

“When the DCFS representative was questioned, it was learned that she received a call from LaShondra Taylor, requesting a status on the SNAP benefit case, in which she stated she is the authorized representative of the nursing home patients,” Guidroz said. “When the DCFS representative called the nursing home to verify the documents and learned that the resident was in continued nursing home care, the DCFS Investigator closed the case.”

When questioned by detectives, Taylor admitted to altering a document from the nursing home in an effort to receive SNAP benefits on behalf of one of the patients, authorities said. She also admitted to putting the name of the nursing home employee at the bottom of the letter.