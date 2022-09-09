ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Patrons looking to attend a high school football game in St. Landry Parish will find new policies in effect.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins explains, “This is just a small component. We have some additional things we are asking of our coaches and administrators.”

Parish events will transition to an online/cashless system, as tickets will no longer be available for purchase at the gate. Students grades 6th-12th must have a school ID to enter. Elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult. Any student serving suspension or expulsion will not be allowed at the game.

“If you buy a ticket online, we can identify folks at the game,” explains Jenkins.

Spectators must sit in the stands and are not allowed to congregate anywhere in the stadium. Any individual who does not comply with stadium rules will be escorted out and may be banned from future athletic events.

Jenkins says they want their facilities as safe as possible. Changes have been made to the bag policy as well. Moving forward:

Clear Bag Policy for St. Landry Parish

Clear bags cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Clutch or small purses that do not exceed 6.5″ by 4.5″ will be allowed.

Equipment bags for medical items and or diaper bags will be allowed in.

“As we go forward, there will be some things we improve on along the way,” says Jenkins.