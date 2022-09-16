OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.

Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, was traveling north on I-49 in his 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler. For unknown reasons, Broussard’s truck ran off the roadway to the right and down an embankment. The truck flipped several times, and Broussard, who was not buckled up, was ejected, said TFC Thomas Gossen.

St. Landry Coroner’s Office pronounced Broussard dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 41 deaths in 2022.