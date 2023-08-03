OPELOUSAS, La. (KFLY) — A New Iberia man is accused of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Opelousas on Wednesday, authorities said.

Lajavian Fontenot, 22, of New Iberia has been charged with illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer and three counts of attempted second degree murder, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Opelousas Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Henry Street to investigate a shooting. Police said an officer in an unmarked unit observed a vehicle driving erratically. Upon trying to conduct a traffic stop officers were led on a brief pursuit, authorities said.

Police said an assault-style weapon was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit that officers later recovered. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle and detain two of the three suspects. The remaining suspect ran away and eluded capture.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities said an undetermined conflict led to two groups engaging in gunfire in the 1300 block of Henry Street.

Officers said they recovered two firearms and several spent casings during the investigations. No injuries were reported.

Additional arrests in the case are expected and the investigation is ongoing, Opelousas Police said.