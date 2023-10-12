WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)– Electric vehicle owners can now stop in the town of Washington for free public charging.

Washington and Cleco Power revealed Thursday a new level 2 electric vehicle charging station that is located next to the police department. This addition makes Washington one of the first small towns off Interstate 49 with this charger, according to Cleco Corporate Communications.

“The EV industry is growing at a rapid pace because of the economic and environmental benefits,” Richard Biedenharn, EV program manager for Cleco, said. “Thus, investing in EV charging infrastructure is a smart move because it will help grow the charging station network as well as boost tourism and spending in small towns.”

This charger can add 25 to 50 miles of range per hour to the vehicle and can be detected using an EV’s navigation system and mobile phone app.

“Our strategy is to tap into this new market and use it to attract visitors and grow our local economy,” Washington Mayor Dwight Landreneau said. “We’re right off a major interstate, so our new charging station is easily accessible to travelers. Visitors can eat and shop while charging their EV at no cost.”

“Partnering with our local communities is also a great way to educate the public on the benefits and capabilities of EVs,” Sabrina Salling, governmental services representative for Cleco, said. “From personal vehicles to work trucks, our research shows that there are more EV models available at local dealerships than ever before.”

