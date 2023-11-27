OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Fans of Chick-fil-A in Opelousas will soon have a much shorter trip to get their favorite chicken sandwich.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Opelousas will begin serving the community on Thursday, Nov. 30, according to a new release. The Opelousas restaurant joins six other Chick-fil-A locations in the Lafayette area.

Located at 1119 E. Landry Street, Chick-fil-A Opelousas will be open for dine-in from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The restaurant’s drive-thru will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has announced it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Opelousas area to aid in the fight against hunger, officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Opelousas is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Opelousas area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year, according to the release.

Camille Cook is the local owner-operator of the new location. She served as a team member, and later as the marketing director, at the Chick-fil-A Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. After graduating from Louisiana State University with a marketing degree, she became the executive director of business and leadership development at Chick-fil-A Gonzales.

“Over a decade ago, I enjoyed my very first bites of the beloved Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich during team member orientation and had no idea that the job would turn into career,” Cook said. “At Chick-fil-A Opelousas, I am passionate about providing personal and professional development opportunities for our team.”

Latest posts