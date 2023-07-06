OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A heartbreaking story has turned into a beautiful bond between two Acadiana women. After one woman’s 15-year-old son was murdered last week in Opelousas, she decided to make him an organ donor. That decision saved the life of a woman less than 18 miles away.

Opelousas police say 15-year-old Roderick Jones, Jr. was shot at North City Park last Wednesday. When he got to the hospital, doctors declared him brain dead.

His mother decided she wanted to give others a chance at life through organ donation,

and for one Ville Platte woman, she’ll be forever thankful.

“He fought so hard to stay here, but he just couldn’t,” Taneisha Richard, Roderick’s mother, said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Standing at the same hospital where Roderick’s father died, Taneisha made the decision to donate her son’s organs. His father died in a house fire in 2019 and was ineligible for organ donation.

“I just passed it on to his junior. I know for a fact that’s what Junior would want,” Roderick’s mother added.

As she said goodbye to her son, as hard as it was, she knew she made the right decision.

“His heart and his organs were so strong to where I couldn’t just let them go to waste. I had to. I had to put them to good use. Now he’s saving other people’s lives, people’s lives that have been on the list for years. They were giving up. Now they have a chance to live again through my child,” Taneisha added.

Nikya Williams, who lives in Ville Platte, says she was close to giving up when the two women met on Facebook.

“Her son and I were a perfect match,” Nikya said.

After 3 years of being on a transplant list for a new kidney, doctors found she and Roderick shared the same rare blood type.

“The tears just started falling because it had been so long to where I could never get a call like that. I just never thought I would have gotten to that point because I was really at that point, just giving up, just saying I’m going to live my life and try to have as much fun as I can until I pass away,” she added.

On Monday, Nikya received Roderick’s kidney and just like that, Roderick saved her life.

“Just thank you so much. I love you even though I don’t know you personally, but I love you for giving me another chance at life,” Nikya said.

Roderick’s mother says now her son can live on.

“I want him to be remembered as a hero that he was,” Roderick’s mother added.

While the two women talk on the phone every day, they have not met in person yet. Roderick’s mother says, however, it’s like they’re family already.