OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Stolen vehicles in Opelousas have been missing since August and September, and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with finding them.

A theft complaint was made at the 15000 block of Highway 190 in Opelousas on Aug. 3 about a white 2019 Ford F250 truck and a white 2019 Ford F350 truck that was taken from a business in the area.

On Aug. 16, authorities got an anonymous tip that Dwayne Dupre was driving the stolen Ford F250. Police pursued Dupre, then he stopped the vehicle on Desiree Road in Opelousas and ran from the scene, according to SLPSO. As of today, the 2019 Ford F350 has not been recovered.

Authorities described Dupre as a 36-year-old white male that is 6 feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A little under a month later, on Sept. 4, a green 1998 GMC Sierra C1500 that was last seen on Sept. 2 was reported stolen from the 300 block of Desiree Road in Opelousas.

If you know any information about the whereabouts of these stolen items, contact SLPSO.