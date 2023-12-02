OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– All Opelousas High feeder schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 8, according to the St. Landry Parish School Board.
The schools that will be closed include:
- Northeast Elementary
- Grolee Elementary
- Park Vista Elementary
- Opelousas Middle
- Creswell Middle
- Opelousas Junior High
- Opelousas High
- Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts
- St. Landry Accelerated Transition School
- Center for Academic Programs
The closures are meant to give students and the community the opportunity to support the Opelousas High School football team as they travel to New Orleans to play against Cecilia High Friday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Superdome.
