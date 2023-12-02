OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– All Opelousas High feeder schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 8, according to the St. Landry Parish School Board.

The schools that will be closed include:

Northeast Elementary

Grolee Elementary

Park Vista Elementary

Opelousas Middle

Creswell Middle

Opelousas Junior High

Opelousas High

Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts

St. Landry Accelerated Transition School

Center for Academic Programs

The closures are meant to give students and the community the opportunity to support the Opelousas High School football team as they travel to New Orleans to play against Cecilia High Friday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Superdome.

