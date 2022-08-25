PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre Police, aided by multiple other agencies, conducted a large warrant round-up Thursday morning.

According to the Port Barre Police Department, they conducted a narcotics distribution warrant round up, capturing 9 out of 13 wanted suspects. Port Barre PD had the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff‘s Office, Eunice Police, Cankton Police, Eunice City Marshal’s Office and the Opelousas Police Department.

Police received tips that marijuana was being sold at Alonzo’s Crawfish Shack in broad daylight, on the main road in town. Undercover operations resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male. Police patrolled and watched for suspicious activity and received tips.

The following people were arrested:

Jamaica Jackson – 2 counts of distribution of crack cocaine

Billie Tyler – 2 counts of distribution of marijuana

Leonard Thomas – 2 counts of Distribution of crack cocaine

Khalil Thomas – 2 counts of distribution of crack cocaine and 1 count of possession with Intent to distribute marijuana

Jacob Cormier – 2 Counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Sidney Clark – 2 Counts of distribution of marijuana

Alex Deville – 2 Counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Kevin Pickney – 1 Count Distribution of Crack Cocaine

A 17 year old juvenile male – 2 counts of distribution of marijuana

Outstanding arrest warrants have been issued for the following: