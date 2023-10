ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Firefighters, local authorities and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a fire that has erupted in the vicinity of Jim Camp Road in the Big Cane area, located in the northeastern part of St. Landry Parish.

Fire officials are working to tame the fire, which was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More information will be shared when made available.

