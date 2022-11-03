ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After three years of planning and rebuilding, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in St. Landry Parish is ready to open its doors once again.

Pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Reverend Gerald Toussaint told News 10 that “The process started out in a dark place with the church burning. The church was 147 years old and all of a sudden someone burns it down to the ground and you don’t know what the future is going to hold or how it will get rebuilt. But we had faith we were going to rebuild.”

After the church burned down in 2019, Toussaint said that donations came from all over the world to help rebuild.

“God has used a whole lot of people to get it done and we can’t give no credit but to the good lord that it was done that way; because we had donations from all 50 states and 20 other countries so we know we had help from somewhere, it was a divine help,” Toussaint said.

When the congregation walks into the service on Sunday, Toussaint told News 10 that they will feel like conquerors.

“I’m familiar with a scripture that says “No weapon formed against us shall prosper because we are more than conquerors” and when we go in Sunday morning this is how we’re going to feel, like conquerors, because we’ve overcome,” Toussaint said. “God has restored us and given us back a building that was much nicer than the one we had before. Rising from the ashes!”

The first service in the new Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will be on Nov. 6 at 2:00 pm.