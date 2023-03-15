OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — When the mother of Harrison Bordenave witnessed her son’s murder and saw police review the video of the shooting, she never expected to be told that the killer’s charges could be downgraded.

Roshell Jones, attorney for Charlotte Bordenave, said “His mother was called to the Opelousas police department, she was informed by that detective that she should prepare herself for a grand jury indictment of manslaughter and not second-degree murder.”

Jones said she has been investigating the criminal history of Jason Leday since the day of the shooting. She found an extensive arrest record, and several instances of Leday threatening Opelousas residents with a gun.

With this background, and the recent murder of Harrison Bordenave, Jones feels a manslaughter charge just isn’t enough.

“Based on how Louisiana law works, he could potentially receive probation.,” Roshell Jones said. “That is a problem here. Needless to say, Mrs. Bordenave was very unhappy with that information and she has what I would say are some very ligament concerns about the handling of this case by the Opelousas police department.”

Jones said the clear video evidence that Leday fired the shot that killed Harrison Bordenave, and witnesses prepared to give testimony on the events of the murder, district attorney Chad Pitre should look towards the higher charge of second-degree murder when the grand jury indicts Leday.

“We call upon district attorney Chad Pitre of St. Landry parish. Mr. Leday went up to Harrison Dordenave with the specific intent to kill him. This is not a manslaughter case as the Opelousas police department suggested to Mrs. Bordenave yesterday, and I call upon the district attorney’s office to make sure justice happens for Harrison Bordenave and his mother,” Roshel Jones said.

News 10 has spoken to district attorney Chad Pitre, he said when it comes to violent crime he’s the toughest D-A in the state and he and the family are on the same page.