OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After spending most of her life fishing on the waters across Louisiana, Natasha Pickens was able to turn her passion for fishing into a successful business that helps her not only make a living, but memories with her family.

After struggling to find work while being a single mother of 5, Pickens decided to use her love for fishing to become a commercial fisher and starting her business, 337 Fishing Queen and Crew.

“I was just posting videos on TikTok, then I had multiple people calling me saying ‘You went viral, you went viral’ and I would just say ‘What are y’all talking about?’ it just blew up out of nowhere from a normal fishing day,” Pickens explained.

Posting her catches on social media, Pickens would later recruit the help of her children: Harlie, Derek, Alaiyah, Paisley and Kylan to help catch and record.

“Oh they love fishing! I just have one kid that don’t like to fish,” said Pickens.

But the family time is even more meaningful to mom.

“Taking my kids with me fishing, making money off of it, and it’s therapeutic to me. So, it’s 3 in 1,” said Pickens.

With videos on their social media continuing to bring in views, Pickens says she has been able to not only sell fish to customers, but also receive donations from viewers on GoFundMe, and even a P.O. Box.

“I get a lot of comments from others saying I’m an inspiration to them, and it’s amazing because they actually send me gifts all the time to help the business and everything with me being a single mother of 5,” said Pickens.

And as the business continues to grow, Pickens hopes to one day pass the torch to her kids.

“I’m hoping my kids actually take the 337 Fishing Queen and Crew to another level and they just continue it out as commercial fishermen and women and make it a business,” Pickens said. “Get a fish market and things like that, help others, and help them to do things that we do.”

Anyone interested in supporting this family business can donate to their GoFundMe.

