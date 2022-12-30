ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man with over a dozen charges for sex crimes against juveniles is back behind bars after violating a protective order.

Jack Ray Sr., 71, was arrested in July for indecent behavior with a juvenile and misdemeanor sexual battery.

After bonding out less than two weeks later, he was charged again with a dozen sex crime charges, including two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of aggravated crimes against nature, two counts of molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability, two counts of obscenity, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He bonded out of jail for these charges on a $135,000 bond in September, however, the court also issued a protective order against his victims. It said Ray couldn’t step foot in the town of Arnaudville or the outlying areas.

Thursday night he violated that order and was arrested. A victim’s family says they’re grateful he’s back behind bars.

“As a parent, you want to protect your children, but it’s very hard to protect your child from fear because you can’t control the fear that is within them. They don’t know if they’re gonna see him around a corner. They don’t know if they’re gonna be in the school playing and see his truck go by or if there’ll be at a friend’s house that he knows and shows up. You can’t protect them from that fear that they feel inside. Now that he’s off the streets, we don’t have to worry about that fear. Everybody slept with a peace last night that we haven’t had since this started,” a mother of one of the alleged victims said.

While she’s choosing not to reveal her name, she said that she’s speaking out about Ray Sr.’s arrest because she doesn’t want any other family to go through what her children have.

“One thing that we have learned through this is that you can think that you know people all you want to. This is somebody that our family has known for the duration of our family, for years. This is somebody that we trusted. This is somebody that was frequently in our home, and we never ever suspected anything,” she added.

She told News 10 that her kids know they can talk to her about anything but says sometimes that’s not enough.

“When they’re being groomed by what I would call a professional sexual predator that is threatening death against them and threatening all these horrible, scary things, your kids no longer have that open door policy, no matter how much you leave that door open for them. Because then they fear for their life that they’re going to be killed because of this predator and the promises that he’s made them. So what I would say is even if you think you know, always double-check. Always, always double-check because no human being deserves to endure what our children have endured, especially not the innocence of a child,” she told News 10.

She added that she only has one thing she’d wish to say to Ray.

“God is a fearful God for a reason, and he is a vengeful god for a reason. I pray for his soul the day that he meets his judgment call,” she said.

Ray Sr. is currently booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. His bond is set at $1,500, however, if he does bond out, he will be transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The victim’s family said that as far as their case is concerned, they are waiting to hear back from the district attorney to see when Ray Sr.’s next court date will be.