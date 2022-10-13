OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – After the Opelousas Police Department responded to ten shots fired calls last week, the mother of one of the victims spoke to News 10.

The mother, Wanda Joubert, is concerned about the recent gun violence that has plagued the community. She told News 10 that on Saturday, Oct. 8, her 21-year-old son was shot twice in his face and back while with some friends in an apartment on Leo and Larry St.

“He was shot in the back, and he was shot in the face, and he’s going to have those two bullets for the rest of his life,” said Joubert. “What if my child had died?”

For privacy reasons, Joubert wishes not to release her son’s name. She recalled the Saturday night call she received from one of her son’s friends.

“It is a scary thing, it really is. You’re not expecting to get a call that your child was shot or killed. It’s a lot of things that go through your head,” she said.

The mother also shared how hearing about her son getting shot brought flashbacks to her brother, who was murdered.

“Well, what went through my head was my brother. I had a brother that was murdered. Shot seven times, and that is what went through my mind. I didn’t know if my child was alive or dead,” she said. “Who’s doing these shootings? Y’all don’t have them in custody; why? Does it have to be a doctor’s child? A judge’s child? A lawyer’s child? A chief’s child?”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She said that gun violence is a concern for her and she encourages the community to stay alert of their surroundings and be careful in every location.

The 21-year-old man is in stable condition and is recovering, and the Opelousas Police Department is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the police department of St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.