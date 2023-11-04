GRAND PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY)– Majority of the Grand Prairie Water System will be under a boil advisory.
This advisory includes the Grand Prairie School, but excludes the services west of the Grand Prairie well site on Hwy 363.
There is no information on the duration of the boil advisory.
