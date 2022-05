PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen on May 6.

Quentin Domino, Jr., 16, was last seen at his Felicite St. home, according to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux. He was wearing black sweat pants and a grey shirt.

If you have any information on Domino’s whereabouts, call the Port Barre Police Department at (337) 585-6212.