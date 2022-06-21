OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway 16-year-old girl from Opelousas, who was last seen on Monday night in the 100 block of Saylock Lane.

Amaya Warren is a Black female and was last seen wearing black biker shorts, a t-shirt, and a black wig styled as a ponytail with a center part. She is 5’6 and approximately 225 lbs.

She is believed to be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information on the location of this juvenile or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $2,500 cash reward through our enhanced reward program. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.