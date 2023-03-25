OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police are enlisting the public’s help in locating Markaven Washington, 15.

Markaven was last seen on Friday afternoon on Leo street. He was wearing a white medical face mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, navy blue uniform pants, and a black back pack.

According to OPD, Markaven may be trying to get to Houston, Tx.

Anyone with information about Markaven’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337)-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337)-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)