ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish School Board has selected its next Superintendent.

Milton Batiste III will take on his new role as the next superintendent in the summer.

He has an extensive background in education and currently serves as the executive director of school leadership for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

He succeeds Patrick Jenkins who announced earlier this year that he was leaving the post.

Dwanetta Scott, district supervisor of child attendance and welfare, has served as interim superintendent since.