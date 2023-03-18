OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The remains of slain Opelousas woman, Erica Nicole Hunt, were finally put to rest today.

Hunt went missing in July of 2016. Her remains were found two years later and her family is finally able to put her to rest as they search for who is responsible for her death.

The last time Hunt was seen by her family was the weekend of July 4 2016 at a family gather in Opelousas. Two years later in Dec. 2018, remains were found near Ville Platte. In 2021, investigators were able to identify those remains as belonging to Hunt. That is when her missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation led by state police with the help of Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Opelousas Police.

Her remains were held in a D.N.A lab for years until finally being brought back to the family, so they can have a proper memorial for the life she lived. Hunt’s mother, Shannon Isaac, said she is grateful for the turnout by the Opelousas community.

“It was a good feeling even though we still haven’t gotten justice yet. It was a good feeling to put her remains to rest,” Isaac said.

Hunt was a contributing member of the Opelousas community. She worked as a hair dresser and was a loving mother to her daughter. Hunt’s family and friends put this memorial together to remember her and find answers to what happened to their loved one.

Hunt’s aunt, Miranda Isaac, said they looking for the community’s help for answers.

“That’s all we asking for, some answers,” Isaac said. “This is what this is all about. It’s hard. We need the community’s help as well because we can’t do it by ourselves.”

Opelousas community leader and Hunt’s uncle is Tyrone Glover. Glover helped set up the memorial, and he said this is important for the family to be able to get some form of closure they have wanted since they lost Hunt.

“It is a beautiful soul that we lost,” Glover said. “Her family members are staying strong. They’re standing behind me and on the side of me. They (are) standing strong. This is a sad day, but it is a beautiful day.”

Hunt’s cause of death has not been released. If you have any information on who is responsible for the 2016 disappearance and death of Erica Nicole Hunt please contact law enforcement.