ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Melville resident and charged them with inciting a felony connected to a shooting.

Devel Smith, 49, of Melville, was arrested on Oct 31, after police charged with him inciting a felony.

On Oct. 22, Smith and two juveniles were flagged down by a man. Smith and the man were standing outside of the vehicle when an argument started, police said.

Both juveniles got out of the vehicle and one of them, a 15-year-old, demanded to know why the man was telling other people that he could possibly be involved in crimes that took place in Melville, according to police.

The man and the 15-year-old started to argue and the man was hit in the mouth with a handgun by the other juvenile.

The victim said that Smith hit him first, and commanded that the 15-year-old shoot him.

Smith was arrested on Oct. 31 and on Nov. 3 was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged for the arrest warrant issued.

His bond was set at $2,500.