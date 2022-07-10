SIMMESPORT, La. (KLFY) — A man on a riding lawnmower was killed Saturday night after a vehicle driven by a Melville man struck him from behind.

According to State Police, it happened just after 11 p.m. on La. Hwy 105, just south Begnaud Road in Simmesport.

The victim has been identified as Blaine Lemoine, 62 of Simmesport.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Hunter Moreau, 24 of Melville was traveling on La. 105 behind the Husqvarna lawn mower when he struck it from behind resulting in Lemoine being ejected.

Lemoine was then pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Following a thorough investigation, police said, Moreau was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI 1st offense and no seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.