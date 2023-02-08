ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Melville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

Lawrence Naquin, 70, of Melville, was arrested by The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1 after an adult female said that Naquin would force her to watch pornographic videos and attempted to touch her inappropriately when she was under 11-years-of-age.

During the investigation, another adult female came forward and advised detectives that she also was a victim of Naquin. The victim was also forced to watch pornographic videos and was inappropriately touched when she was under 11-years-of-age.

An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 25 for Naquin for 2 counts of obscenity and 1 count for first degree rape.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Feb. 1, Naquin was booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail for the arrest warrant.

His bond was set at $103,000