ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Melville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
Lawrence Naquin, 70, of Melville, was arrested by The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 1 after an adult female said that Naquin would force her to watch pornographic videos and attempted to touch her inappropriately when she was under 11-years-of-age.
During the investigation, another adult female came forward and advised detectives that she also was a victim of Naquin. The victim was also forced to watch pornographic videos and was inappropriately touched when she was under 11-years-of-age.
An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 25 for Naquin for 2 counts of obscenity and 1 count for first degree rape.
On Feb. 1, Naquin was booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail for the arrest warrant.
His bond was set at $103,000