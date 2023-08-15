MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Melville woman was arrested after making several withdrawals from the account of an infirmed person.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, in July, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office that his father had been exploited by a caretaker.

Detectives obtained a copy of the victim’s bank statements and it was learned that during the last 4 months, there were two to three unauthorized withdrawals of $200 – $300 per day and other withdrawals for $1,500. The victim’s debit card number was also used to pay the caretaker’s cell phone bill.

The caretaker had also been accompanying the victim to a business in Krotz Springs, where the victim would request $200 – $300 cash back from the cashier when the ATM machine inside the business would not give additional funds.

After reviewing the bank statements, the family member disputed the authorization of funds to the caretaker for the total amount of $13,897.71.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 24 for the caretaker, Candy Taylor Angona, 58 of Melville on charges of exploitation of persons with infirmities.

Angona was arrested on Tuesday and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where she was booked on the arrest warrant.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.