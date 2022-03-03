ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Students in St. Landry Parish schools no longer have to wear masks. The school board voted to let masks be optional Thursday night.

School board member Milton Ambres says they were following state mandates. When the governor made it optional for school boards to decide if their students should wear masks, they decided it was time to make it optional.

“Well, we basically followed the CDC. They say the masks are optional. So what we did is just pass that 13-0 that it’s optional, and it will be option in schools and on school busses,” Ambres added.

Many parents protested their children being required to wear a mask last school year when it was not optional, however, Ambres says there were some parents who also supported the required masks.

“Some are going to be disappointed. Some are going to be angry. When you make a decision, you can’t make a decision that will please everybody. Some people are not going to be pleased no matter what,” he added.