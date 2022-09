ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Former Grand Coteau Mayor, Mary Murray, has passed away at the age of 96.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau. She passed away Monday, September 12, at her residence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

View Mary Murray’s obituary below: