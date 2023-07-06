OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Elton native Mark Ardoin to lead the Zydeco Capital Jam on July 8.

The Zydeco Capital Jam is happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center in Opelousas. Since February 2019, the jam has welcomed seasoned zydeco musicians and newcomers to play in St. Landry Parish, the home of Grammy winners and legends like Clifton Chenier, Rockin’ Sidney and Terrance Simien.

Mark Ardoin, a native of Elton, now living near Reeves and working as a truck driver, became a regular participant since he first visited the jam in 2021. He first served as jam leader last August. Ardoin has been playing since the age of 3. Mark and his brothers learned on their father’s Acadian accordion, made by pioneer builder Marc Savoy of Eunice.

The Zydeco Capital Jam has free admission and is open to all musicians and fans.