OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — On May 31 at around 10:30 a.m. Opelousas Police were called to investigate a disturbance in the area of Planters Street.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers learned that a disagreement had occurred between Deandra Authorlee, 23, of Opelousas and an adult male family member. During the altercation Authorlee produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Authorlee fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his stab wounds. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Authorlee for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Authorlee to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or through Crime Stoppers 337-948-TIPS. Tipsters will remain anonymous and can receive a cash prize of $2,500.