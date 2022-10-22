OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a homicide that occurred on the 100 Blk of S. Academy St.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:40 p.m., Sunday, where they located an unidentified male victim laying in the roadway suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Life saving procedures were administered to the victim but emergency medical personal confirmed he was no longer showing signs of life.

This investigation is still ongoing while police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

More information will be updated once released.