ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted Damian Latrell Savoy Friday for the Oct. 21 homicide of 26-year-old Andrew Wilson, according to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre.

He of was indicted with one count of second-degree murder as a result of the Opelousas shooting that happened on Overton and Martel Streets.

Shortly after turning 26, Wilson was fatally shot twice with a handgun on Oct. 21.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Savoy’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.

Latest Posts