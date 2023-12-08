ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted Damian Latrell Savoy Friday for the Oct. 21 homicide of 26-year-old Andrew Wilson, according to St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre.
He of was indicted with one count of second-degree murder as a result of the Opelousas shooting that happened on Overton and Martel Streets.
Shortly after turning 26, Wilson was fatally shot twice with a handgun on Oct. 21.
Savoy’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.
