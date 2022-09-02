OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on Tuesday in connection with the double homicide that occurred in Eunice on June 16.

Travis Tykhireus Godfrey, 25, was indicted for the first degree murder of Paul Celestine and for the manslaughter of Aiden McCauley. The shooting took place at a convenience store in Eunice. An argument started in the store and continued into the parking lot where both victims both died of gunshot wounds. Godfrey ran from the scene in his vehicle.

Lorraine M. Guillory, 36 of Eunice was also arrested in connection with this incident. No word on any indictments on Guillory. Godfrey is set for arraignment on September 15, 2022.