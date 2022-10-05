OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.

The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle at a residence and received multiple gunshot wounds, stated police.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, and he is in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing with no suspects or motive identified at this time.

Chief Martin McLendon asks anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.