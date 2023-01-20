ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Washington house fire resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of Pointe Verde.

Firefighters located the body of a male victim in a bedroom after the fire was put out.

His identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said investigators determined the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the 100-year-old home.

She said due to the quality of the home and the age, the investigation will be difficult when it comes to determining an official cause.