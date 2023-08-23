ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A St. Landry Parish jury unanimously found Michael Comeaux guilty of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 and pornography involving juveniles Wednesday after a two-day trial.

On the sexual battery charge, Comeaux faces a minimum of 25 years and up to 99 years at hard labor of which the first 25 years are without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Comeaux also faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on the charge of pornography involving juveniles.

Comeaux’s sentencing date is set for Oct. 18.