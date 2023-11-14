OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Opelousas in December 2022.

The Opelousas Police Department have reported the arrest of 18-year-old Sadavion George, in connection to the a homicide that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexia Joubert.

George was already incarcerated at the time of his arrest related to a separate investigation. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

George was charged with the following:

Two counts of first-degree murdr

Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities

