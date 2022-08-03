ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish detectives arrested a man for theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things.

Charles Houpt was arrested and transported to St. Landry Parish Jail on July 27 where he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things, according to authorities. He arranged to meet detectives to sell a 2008 maroon Honda Accord for $2,500. Houpt agreed to bring the vehicle from Pasadena, Texas to St. Landry Parish. Detectives noticed Houpt acting suspicious and ran the license plate displayed on the vehicle, at which time, the vehicle came back stolen.

Houpt’s bond is set at $3,000.

On July 26, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives received information that a subject was attempting to sell a stolen vehicle and organized the purchase from the Pasadena, Texas area, where the vehicle was located, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Charles Houpt has an extensive criminal history which includes assault causing bodily harm to a family member, driving while intoxicated and grand theft between $20,000 – $100,000. He has also stated that he was paroled in 2018 for grand theft between $20,000 – $100,000.