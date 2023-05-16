ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) –The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after finding illegal narcotics and weapons in his home.
Earl Johnson, 41, of Opelousas, has been arrested following a police search of his vehicle and residence.
Police made contact with Johnson and conducted a probable search of his vehicle and located 21 individually wrapped chocolate bars containing hallucinogenic mushrooms and a semi-automatic handgun.
At the scene, Johnson’s wife, Shevon Andrus, showed up. Police conducted a search on her vehicle as well and found a semi-automatic handgun.
Detectives went to Johnson’s residence in Opelousas where another search was conducted. Police located an AR platform rifle, 2 shotguns and a total amount of $18,080 in cash.
The estimated value of the narcotics is $880, according to police.
Johnson was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and was charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (psilocybin)
- Illegal carrying of weapons, crime or CDS
- Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond is set at $25,000.