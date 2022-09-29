A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a major accident with injuries west of Lawtell on Hwy. 190.

According to Trooper Spokesperson Thomas Gossen, a school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck on Hwy. 190 near Rozena Rd just west of Lawtell.

Multiple ambulances are on the scene, as well as, Air Med. There has only been 1 confirmed injury that is non-critical.

Gossen said police are arriving on the scene and traffic is backed up. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting. Westbound 190 is shutdown. Avoid the area if possible.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.