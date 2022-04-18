ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One day at a time. That’s how operations are handled at a full animal shelter in St. Landry Parish. Luckily, LSU is stepping in to help.

Director Terri Courville said if there are ways to slow down the multitude of animals, she is ready to explore options.

“LSU has a program. They offer these spots for the students and Dr. Duhon oversees the operations,” Courville explained.

This program is not just limited to shelter cats. Courville said the shelter is trying to help the community with the over-population of stray cats as well.

The program allows the shelter to send cats to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to be spayed or neutered for a low cost. The cats are then sent back to St. Landry Parish to be released or adopted through the shelter.

The program is a win-win all around, Courville said, because it gives students real-life learning opportunities while they’re in school, and in turn, it helps manage the multiplication of cats in St. Landry Parish.

“We actually went and trapped the cats. We brought them to LSU. We stayed with them and picked them up and brought them back,” added Courville.

LSU has offered the shelter 200 spots at $5 a cat. But the shelter needs community support.

Courville said that if anyone wants to donate to support the program, they can mail a check payable to LSU to the shelter. The mailing address is 255 Hangar Rd., Opelousas, La. 70570.

The shelter is also asking for new, used, or borrowed pet carriers to help transport the cats to and from Baton Rouge.

For more information on how you can help out, visit their Facebook page.