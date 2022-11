ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

LSP confirmed that the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 on U.S. 190 and LA 741 near Port Barre.

LSP also said that one person has died in the accident.

Information is limited at this time, however, updates will follow as information becomes available.