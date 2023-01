WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Fire Marshals are investigating a Washington house fire after St. Landry firefighters located a man dead inside the house.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Landry firefighters responded to a house fire located on the 600 block of Pointe Verte Road in Washington.

Firefighters located one male inside the house.

More information will be available once it is released.