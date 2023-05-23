OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — This summer kids will have a great opportunity to learn about the rich Cajun and Creole music history of Louisiana.

The 2023 Louisiana Folk Roots Cajun and Creole Music Kids Camp is scheduled for June. The camp will take place in Opelousas at the historic Le Vieux Village, located at 828 E. Landry St.

Children ages 8-13 are encouraged to attend the camp to experience fun and cultural activities led by professional music instructors. The camp is scheduled for June 26-29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Each day will feature music classes, band labs, singing, dancing, games and craft activities.

Students are asked to bring traditional instruments with them such a guitar, violin, mandolin, bass guitar or accordion. Folk Roots and local music stores may also be loaning instruments for kid campers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To learn more and to register visit LAfolkroots.org.